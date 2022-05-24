Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) recently:

5/18/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

5/18/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

5/6/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

3/31/2022 – Commercial Vehicle Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 137,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group Inc alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $244.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.