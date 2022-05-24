Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intapp (INTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):
- 5/17/2022 – Intapp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 5/12/2022 – Intapp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $27.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Intapp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Intapp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 5/4/2022 – Intapp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 4/28/2022 – Intapp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 4/22/2022 – Intapp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 4/14/2022 – Intapp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
Shares of Intapp stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
