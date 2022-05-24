Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesco (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) recently:

5/17/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Tesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Tesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/26/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Tesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($4.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/31/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TSCO traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259.86 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 31,285,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.78. The company has a market cap of £19.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

