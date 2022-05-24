Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tesco (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) recently:
- 5/17/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/16/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Tesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/5/2022 – Tesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/26/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/14/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/14/2022 – Tesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($4.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/31/2022 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/25/2022 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
TSCO traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 259.86 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 31,285,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.78. The company has a market cap of £19.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.83).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.
