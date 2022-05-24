Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Invitae by 22.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Invitae by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 130.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

