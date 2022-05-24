Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 350.39% from the company’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,977. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

