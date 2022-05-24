IP Group Plc (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 82.91 ($1.04) on Tuesday. IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £857.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.47.

In other IP Group news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($36,510.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

