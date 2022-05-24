IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Head to Head Contrast

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IQVIA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IQVIA and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 16 0 2.94 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA currently has a consensus price target of $280.21, indicating a potential upside of 37.77%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Sunshine Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $13.87 billion 2.77 $966.00 million $5.55 36.65 Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 7.69% 28.80% 6.95% Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IQVIA beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a strategic collaboration with HealthCore, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.