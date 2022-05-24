ironSource (IS) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ironSource to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ironSource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% ironSource Competitors -37.87% -1,419.98% -5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ironSource and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million $59.82 million 41.67 ironSource Competitors $895.99 million -$10.28 million 2.70

ironSource’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ironSource. ironSource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 ironSource Competitors 778 3345 5039 106 2.48

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 351.47%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 78.45%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ironSource beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

