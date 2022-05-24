Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Item 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. Item 9 Labs Corp. is based in PHOENIX. “
Shares of OTC INLB opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Item 9 Labs has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Item 9 Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.
