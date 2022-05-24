ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITHX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in ITHAX Acquisition by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 456,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $684,000.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

