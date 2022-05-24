ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.75 ($6.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.92) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 312.80 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.67. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.75). The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

