IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.08).

Several brokerages have commented on IWG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($67,698.50).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 238.60 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.60 ($4.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

