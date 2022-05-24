J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “
OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
