Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.
Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $122.70.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
