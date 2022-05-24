Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.77.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

