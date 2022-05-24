James Davies Purchases 100,000 Shares of Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL) Stock

Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL – Get Rating) insider James Davies bought 100,000 shares of Kiland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($79,787.23).
James Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, James Davies 200,000 shares of Kiland stock.
Kiland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kiland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.