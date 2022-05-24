James Eric Bjornholt Sells 2,326 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

