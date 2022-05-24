James M. Thorburn Sells 923 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,927. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

