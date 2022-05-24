JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ JD opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

