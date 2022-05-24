Jeff Fairman Sells 4,112 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $104,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 888 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $22,910.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 278,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after buying an additional 209,237 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

