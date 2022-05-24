Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $406.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.