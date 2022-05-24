Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -697.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

