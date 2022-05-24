Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $310.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.79% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.44. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $2,503,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.