Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for VMware in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the virtualization software provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VMware’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VMware by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in VMware by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

