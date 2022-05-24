JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

