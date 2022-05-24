John Lovoi Sells 13,585 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $106,098.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. 91,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,572. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

