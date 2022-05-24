John Mazarakis Purchases 7,000 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) Chairman John Mazarakis acquired 7,000 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

REFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

