JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $190.00 Price Target

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $190.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Boeing stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.94. 149,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.64. Boeing has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

