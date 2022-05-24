JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Price Target to CHF 140

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSPSF stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.