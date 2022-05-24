JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

