JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.
SNAP stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
