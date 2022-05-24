Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JEFI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92.90 ($1.17). 56,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,361. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 83.51 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.58 ($1.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.35.
