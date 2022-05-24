Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.07).

JUP opened at GBX 173 ($2.18) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.35. The stock has a market cap of £956.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.78).

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,256.70). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.59), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($28,983.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

