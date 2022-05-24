Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -331.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 83.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.