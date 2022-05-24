Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

