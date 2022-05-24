Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.
About Kakaku.com (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kakaku.com (KKKUF)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.