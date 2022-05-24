Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
