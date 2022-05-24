Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

