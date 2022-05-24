Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

