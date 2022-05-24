Kane Biotech (KNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Shares of Kane Biotech stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. Kane Biotech has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.