Karen Peacock Sells 10,316 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares in the company, valued at $344,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DBX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

