KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Purchases $50,589.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 1,640,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,478. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.