KE (BEKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KE has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

