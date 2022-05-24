Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,932 shares of company stock valued at $60,927,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

