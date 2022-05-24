KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KMPH stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KemPharm by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 162,291 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

