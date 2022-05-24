Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 457 ($5.75) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.71). The firm has a market cap of £433.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

