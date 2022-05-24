Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 457 ($5.75) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.71). The firm has a market cap of £433.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)
