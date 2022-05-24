Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €760.21 ($808.74).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($712.77) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($829.79) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($856.38) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($845.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €455.00 ($484.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €529.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €618.27. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

