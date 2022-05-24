KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($45.74) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

NYSE MT opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

