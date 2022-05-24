Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.23. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.
About Keyera (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
