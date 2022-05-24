Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

KEYS opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.28. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

