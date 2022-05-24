Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

NYSE KEYS opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $14,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $786,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

