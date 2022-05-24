Keywords Studios plc (KWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KWS opened at GBX 2,166 ($27.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.84. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,366 ($42.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,383.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.41) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 3,150 ($39.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,275 ($41.21).

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.66), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,624.86). Also, insider Ross King Graham purchased 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($125,178.44).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

