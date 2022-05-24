Kier Group (LON:KIE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.68% from the company’s current price.

LON KIE opened at GBX 76.14 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.59. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11. The firm has a market cap of £339.76 million and a P/E ratio of 76.14.

Kier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

